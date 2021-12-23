Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

MERCI program hosts Stitches for Stockings

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A volunteer-based program at the University of Virginia is getting in the holiday spirit.

Medical Equipment Recovery of Clean Inventory, also called MERCI, is repurposing hospital gear. Volunteers turned clean medical supplies into Christmas stockings. It puts an environmentally friendly spin on gift giving.

LaDelle Gay is the volunteer coordinator for UVA Health volunteer services.

“For the Christmas program, for the Stitches for Stockings, they peel the sheets of blue wrap apart so there’s a blue side and a white side and then the sheets of white they use to make the Christmas stocking,” Gay said.

The stockings are filled with gifts donated to the hospital.

They will be delivered to patients on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
FDA approves second oral COVID-19 treatment
Tips for navigating mental health during the holidays
highway travel
VDOT lifts lane closures to ease holiday travel
Carilion telemedicine
Future of telemedicine changes with universal broadband