MERCI program hosts Stitches for Stockings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A volunteer-based program at the University of Virginia is getting in the holiday spirit.

Medical Equipment Recovery of Clean Inventory, also called MERCI, is repurposing hospital gear. Volunteers turned clean medical supplies into Christmas stockings. It puts an environmentally friendly spin on gift giving.

LaDelle Gay is the volunteer coordinator for UVA Health volunteer services.

“For the Christmas program, for the Stitches for Stockings, they peel the sheets of blue wrap apart so there’s a blue side and a white side and then the sheets of white they use to make the Christmas stocking,” Gay said.

The stockings are filled with gifts donated to the hospital.

They will be delivered to patients on Christmas Day.

