Governor-elect Youngkin weighs in on potential January COVID-19 spike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin says he doesn’t like vaccine mandates, but he is encouraging people to get the shots to protect against the coronavirus.

Ahead of what doctors are saying could be a high COVID-19 spike in January, Youngkin is also weighing in with his plans to keep the commonwealth safe. He says it is about severity, not about numbers.

“I’ve been very clear, I do not believe in mandates. I will not mandate the vaccine, we will not have vaccine passports in Virginia to live your lives, and I’m going to continue to be a strong advocate for the vaccine,” Youngkin said. “I think the most important thing that Virginians can do is get the vaccine and if you’ve had the vaccine, get the booster.”

Youngkin says this is a matter of personal choice ,but wants Virginians to have all the information to make the best decision for themselves and their families.

