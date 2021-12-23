Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Governor-Elect Youngkin promotes COVID-19 vaccine ahead of holidays, rising case counts

Just like Virginia’s out-going governor, the incoming one is promoting COVID-19 vaccines as...
Just like Virginia’s out-going governor, the incoming one is promoting COVID-19 vaccines as cases start to surge across the commonwealth.(wdbj7)
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just like Virginia’s out-going governor, the incoming one is promoting COVID-19 vaccines as cases start to surge across the commonwealth.

Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin says expect a lot of the same, for now, in terms of pandemic response.

“I do encourage strongly everyone please get the vaccine. And if you’ve had the vaccine, get a booster. I’ve gotten the vaccine. I’ve gotten the booster,” said Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

It’s a holiday message from the Governor-Elect to help him keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay across the state.

“I do believe we’re going to have to live with COVID for the foreseeable future. I do think it’s a matter of severity as opposed to numbers,” said Youngkin.

The good news we’re hearing so far on the omicron variant is that while it’s more transmissible, it’s less virulent, meaning fewer severe symptoms and hospitalizations.

During a video chat with NBC12, Youngkin reiterated he will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines once he takes office. That would be a change from the current administration.

Governor Ralph Northam said this week he will not impose any mask mandates or restrictions as a result of omicron and the governor-elect will follow suit on those issues.

“We’ll make sure the vaccine is readily available. Across the commonwealth there are vaccine centers that you can walk into today and get anyone of the vaccines or the booster and get it done very quickly and efficiently,” said Youngkin.

So far, Youngkin has named three picks for cabinet secretaries including finance, education and commerce.

He says the incoming administration has received more than 5,000 applications.

“They’re reflective of just the incredible talent that has made itself available to Virginia. Of course we’ll have more announcements in the near future as we build this great leadership team,” said Youngkin.

Around this holiday season, Youngkin says we should all consider volunteering or donating blood.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 1,040,580 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,257 deaths
University of Richmond requires negative COVID test for students return
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19