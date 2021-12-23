Gov. Northam announces $24.5 million in grants addressing effects of extreme weather, recurrent flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam recently announced Virginia has been awarded $24.5 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

Thirty applicants from 22 local government organizations will receive grants to build capacity, plan, and begin projects to address the effects of recurrent flooding, sea-level rise, and extreme weather.

These grants are provided by funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Gov. Northam talked about what this funding means for the Commonwealth.

“The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will provide an estimated $75 million a year to improve the resilience of our Commonwealth, including targeted funding for Virginia’s most vulnerable and underserved communities. This funding is only possible because of our participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which continues to lower costs for families facing severe weather and frequent floods,” Northam said.

Virginia is the first southern state to join RGGI - which is expected to generate more than $1 billion for energy efficiency and flood protection projects.

There are several areas in Central Virginia that will be impacted by these grants. Here is the full list of Community Flood Preparedness Fund award recipients (Round 2):

Waterfront Improvement Project Design, City of Alexandria | $3,241,200

Arlandria Flood Mitigation – Edison Street and Dale Street Capacity Project Phase I, City of Alexandria | $516,500

Staff Training and Certification (CFM), Town of Ashland | $2,579

Resilience Plan, Town of Ashland | $60,051

Resilience Planning and Staff Training, City of Charlottesville | $94,276

Resilience Plan, Town of Christiansburg | $44,520.30

Resilience Plan Development and Training, Town of Colonial Beach | $103,500

Big Bethel Blueway; Albany Drive at Big Bethel Road, City of Hampton | $3,008,500

Sunset Creek Urban Channel Naturalization Project, City of Hampton | $2,022,143

Billy Woods Canal, City of Hampton | $291,850

Lake Hampton and North Armistead Avenue, City of Hampton | $3,841,544

Pilot Project Development; Dashboard; Education and Outreach, Henrico County | $361,500

Resilience Plan Development and Training, Isle of Wight County | $68,026

Capacity Building and Planning, Lenowisco PDC | $150,000

MPPDC Capacity Building, Middle Peninsula PDC | $35,250

Dredging Project, Middlesex County | $336,000

Master Plan Development, Stormwater, Floodplain, Resilience and Climate Change Management, City of Newport News | $4,926,063

Watershed Master Plan Study and Purchase of Flood Sensors, City of Norfolk | $315,000

Hazard Mitigation Plan Update, Northern Neck PDC | $45,000

Data collection of regional significance, creation of tools and applications, dashboard for real-time flooding risk data, Northern Virginia Regional Commission | $11,250

Resilience Plan Development and Staff, City of Petersburg | $385,016

Comprehensive Citywide Drainage Study and FP Ordinance Update, City of Petersburg | $2,238,542

Resilience Plan Development - Windsor Farms, City of Richmond | $19,394

Resilience Plan Development, City of Roanoke | $135,000

Town of Scottsville Study, Town of Scottsville | $123,346

Capacity Building for Flood Resilience in Southern Virginia, Southside Planning District Commission | $135,000

Hoskins Creek and Rappahannock River, Town of Tappahannock | $69,920

Stormwater Project -South Birdneck Road between Hughes Avenue and Sea Street, City of Virginia Beach | $1,925,000

West Point Study, Town of West Point | $22,800

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.