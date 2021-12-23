Colder Overnight. Seasonable Thursday. Christmas Warmth is Coming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies, dry air and calming wind will make for a much colder overnight with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. More sunshine and a seasonable Thursday with highs holding in the 40s. An approaching warm front will bring more clouds for Friday - Christmas Eve - with highs in the mild 50s. A stray shower is possible Friday night. Much warmer for Christmas Day with highs in the 60s. While a cold front pushes through Sunday, we still hold onto mild temperatures. By Tuesday of next week, we may see some widespread showers.

Tonight: Clear, much colder, calming wind. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, but seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Christmas Eve - Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows near 40. Late night shower possible. Lows low 40s.

Christmas Day - Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, still mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.