Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Colder Overnight. Seasonable Thursday. Christmas Warmth is Coming

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies, dry air and calming wind will make for a much colder overnight with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. More sunshine and a seasonable Thursday with highs holding in the 40s. An approaching warm front will bring more clouds for Friday - Christmas Eve - with highs in the mild 50s. A stray shower is possible Friday night. Much warmer for Christmas Day with highs in the 60s. While a cold front pushes through Sunday, we still hold onto mild temperatures. By Tuesday of next week, we may see some widespread showers.

Tonight: Clear, much colder, calming wind. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, but seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Christmas Eve - Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows near 40. Late night shower possible. Lows low 40s.

Christmas Day - Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, still mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Blustery Winds Today and Milder Christmas Day
Colder Breeze
Josh Fitzpatrick's Wednesday Afternoon Update
Holiday Outloook
Josh Fitzpatrick's Holiday Weather Update