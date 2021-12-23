AG Herring’s Opioid Abatement Authority receives first funds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospitals have seen opioid overdose visits increase since 2016, but these numbers really rose when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Outgoing Attorney General Mark Herring has worked to bring these numbers down.

Herring has spent his time in office working to hold the drug manufacturers, distributors, and others that fed into the opioid crisis in Virginia accountable. Now, those first funds are flowing in.

“We know that no amount of money will ever make up for the harm that has happened, the loss of a loved one, the devastation of families and communities, but we can work to bring needed funds to help those who are still battling addiction,” Herring said.

The Opioid Abatement Authority was created earlier this year and now more than $11.3 million is coming from the first settlement. It uses the money from the attorney general’s opioid cases to address the opioid crisis in the commonwealth.

“The opioid authority will be operated and run by a group of experts’,” Herring said.

Those experts include law enforcement, government officials, community representatives among others.

“My heart goes out to anyone who’s lost a loved one to this opioid crisis. It means an empty chair at the dinner table, an empty bedroom in the house. But I also know from working with those in the recovery community, including those who’ve lost loved ones, that they don’t want to see another family experienced the pain that they’ve had to suffer,” Herring said.

Rebecca Kendall with Region Ten says this funding will help increase access to medication assisted treatment.

“The funding is going to open up a lot of opportunities for counties to address the needs of their unique communities without having to directly litigate with these massive pharma companies,” Kendall said.

Roughly 70% of the funding will go to regional and board identified projects, 15% will go to state initiatives, and 15% will go to locality initiatives.

“Everything that can be done to increase access to medication-assisted treatment is really important. One of the things that’s going to be most important is making that access really timely so that when people have the moment of readiness, that the services are really immediately available and accessible,” Kendall said.

Although Herring is wrapping up his time in office, he says that when he created this authority he worked with both sides of the aisle and thinks that all legislators regardless of political party will continue supporting it.

