12 Days of Nelson returns for 12th year

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s no partridge in a pear tree, but six wineries, three cideries, three breweries, and a distillery make up this year’s 12 Days of Nelson, supporting two causes near and dear to many in Nelson County.

Now in it’s 12th year, the 12 Days of Nelson assigns each participating businesses with a certain day.

“On that particular day, we pledge to give a share of our sales revenues that day directly to charities we’ve chosen to select that year,” Valley Road Vineyard CEO Stan Joynes said.

“This year we decided on Fleetwood Community Center - wonderful, former school in Massie’s Mill that supports that sort of hyper-local community - and then also the Nelson County Humane Society,” Nelson 151 President Lindsay Dorrier III said.

Joynes says his business has been a part of this charitable cause for the last five years.

“It’s really important that merchants that are receiving such support from the community give back to a community that doesn’t have a super abundance of its own resources,” he said.

In total, the fundraiser has given more than $30,000 to organizations in the county. Last year alone, more than $5,500 was raised.

“It’s very, very important to each member within the Nelson 151 organization, and we tried to recognize where we’re from and why we’ve been able to be successful and that’s why this is such an important initiative that we’ve done each year,” Dorrier said.

It’s a unique way to explore the craft-beverage community in Nelson County while also supporting a good cause.

“See when your preferred cidery, brewery, winery, distilleries have their chosen day of giving and go out there and have fun supporting a local business, but then also know that you’re supporting a worthy organization in the community,” Dorrier said.

The last day of the fundraiser is December 31. For a full list of dates and locations click here.

