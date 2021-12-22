Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-22
Virginia offense ready to hit home run in Fenway Bowl

Brennan Armstrong celebrates against Georgia Tech
Brennan Armstrong celebrates against Georgia Tech(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fenway Park is a baseball stadium, but it’s also played host to many football games.

High school, college, and professional teams have all had a chance to call the ‘lyric little bandbox’ home since the field was built in 1912.

Growing up, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong dreamed of playing at Fenway, but it was always in a more traditional sense.

“I was playing baseball when I was younger, and I thought that was going to be my dream, go to the MLB,” says Armstrong. “Growing up, my favorite player was David Ortiz, so I watched the Boston Red Sox, and watched him play in Fenway. Never played in it. I think it’s pretty cool playing football in it.”

David Ortiz hit 541 home runs in his career, including a franchise-record 17 in the playoffs

Brennan Armstrong has been part of a record-setting offense at Virginia in 2021, and he’s looking to extend that into the postseason.

Armstrong finished second in the nation in passing yards, despite missing a game and a half due to injury.

He’s thrown for 4,449-yards this season, which is about 900 more yards more than the previous program record (3,538 - Bryce Perkins 2019).

Armstrong averaged more than four-hundred yards passing per game.

He’ll have a chance to throw, as the Mustangs allow more that 278-yards passing per game this season, which ranks 124th out of 130-teams in the nation.

That stage is set for another memorable moment at Fenway.

“I finally get to say I played in Fenway,” says Armstrong. “Not baseball, but football. It’s going to be a fun experience, I’m excited to be there.”

The teams will have to share one sideline during the game, due to the tight confines of the century-old baseball stadium.

Virginia and SMU kickoff in Boston on December 29th at 11 AM.

