UVA doctor says avoid high risk situations this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you absolutely cannot find a COVID-19 test and don’t know how to approach the holidays, here’s what you should do.

Experts at University of Virginia Health say it depends on your personal situation and risk factors.

If you are not boosted and can’t find a COVID-19 test, doctors say to avoid riskier activities this week.

“Holiday parties, I would not do that right now,” Dr. Taison Bell with UVA Health said. “Because if you get an exposure, then you may have symptoms around the time we’re getting together for Christmas. And that’s just going to put a damper on everything. We want to spread holiday cheer at our gatherings but nothing else.”

Bell says you should do what you can to prevent being exposed, and get vaccinated and boosted to lower your risk level.

