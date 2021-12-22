UVA doctor part of team pushing for ‘COVID cocktails’ to treat virus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Judith White at the University of Virginia is part of an international team working to speed up the production of “COVID cocktails.”

Drug cocktails are combinations of different medicines that are used to attack multiple different symptoms.

Dr. White says having drug cocktails for the coronavirus that are easily accessible is very important to fighting to the pandemic.

“For minimizing drug toxicity, and minimizing drug resistance, drug cocktails are the way we should be going,” White said.

She says that even with more advanced treatments, it won’t supplement from people getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

