UVA Coach Mendenhall advising players in the transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Football Team is back on the practice field in preparation for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 29.

When the Cavaliers take the field against SMU, it will be the last time under Coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Since he announced he is stepping down as head coach, many UVA players have entered the transfer portal.

Mendenhall says he wants the best for his players, but wants to make sure each player makes informed decisions.

“Its UVA,” the coach said. “Where would they go and why that would be better and certainly the people matter, and so I’ve just asked them to wait as long as possible to see who will be the next version of UVA.”

Mendenhall says he hopes players won’t make a decision without seeing who next UVA Head Coach Tony Elliott hires on his staff.

