Supply chain shortages impacting Charlottesville market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Supply shortages are keeping some shelves bare at grocery stores. Some items, like heavy whipping cream, are staying out of stock going into the holidays.

Reid’s Super Save Market in Charlottesville says it has been dealing with shortages for the last year, from meat to dairy to even ice cream. Pork is also hard to come by.

“Things were getting better, but as the new variant spreads people like to go back to emergency buy, General Manager Christopher Kidd said.

Out of stock items vary week to week depending on supplier issues. Reid’s asks customers to be patient and staff is trying their best to keep the shelves stocked.

