Sun Back and Breezy Wednesday. Milder By Christmas Eve and Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds from a coastal storm off the Southeast coast, will start to clear out overnight. Sunshine is back for Wednesday, but breezy and chilly, behind a cold front. Winds out of the northwest may gust 20-30 mph during the day. The late week will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A warm front pushing through Friday night - Christmas Eve - may trigger a few showers. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 60s, behind this front for a warm Christmas Day. A little cooler by Sunday.

Tonight: Clouds early, then clearing. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs mid 40s to low 50s. Lows low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows near 40. Late night showers possible. Lows around 40.

Christmas Day - Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, some scattered showers. Highs low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.