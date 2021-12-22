Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Sun Back and Breezy Wednesday. Milder By Christmas Eve and Day

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds from a coastal storm off the Southeast coast, will start to clear out overnight. Sunshine is back for Wednesday, but breezy and chilly, behind a cold front. Winds out of the northwest may gust 20-30 mph during the day. The late week will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A warm front pushing through Friday night - Christmas Eve - may trigger a few showers. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 60s, behind this front for a warm Christmas Day. A little cooler by Sunday.

Tonight: Clouds early, then clearing. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs mid 40s to low 50s. Lows low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows near 40. Late night showers possible. Lows around 40.

Christmas Day - Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, some scattered showers. Highs low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Chilly today, milder tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cold temperatures and plenty of clouds
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM