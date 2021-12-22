‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) - A Tennessee family adopted a set of four siblings, making them a family of 12 in time for the holidays.

Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for nearly three years. The couple already had six of their own children when they started fostering in 2018, most already living on their own outside of their house.

“The main goal is reunification,” Lisa Parra said. “But when we knew that they were going up for adoption, we knew they weren’t going anywhere.”

The adoption process meant months of worrying and paperwork, but the day finally came when the four children officially joined the family.

“It’s good knowing that you’re going to be here for the holidays and know where you’re going to be for the future,” said 14-year-old Kristina.

She and her siblings are grateful the Parras welcomed them with open arms and helped keep them together.

“If we split up, that would’ve been different. It would’ve changed our lives,” said 12-year-old Devin.

Thanks to an open adoption, the Parras help the children keep in contact with their biological family members, and in December, they all traveled to the children’s home state for a Christmas party.

“Don’t be afraid to open up your heart,” Lisa Parra said. “We found the perfect fit, and they are our perfect fit for our family. We love them with all our hearts.”

More than 1,600 children in foster care joined forever families through adoptions or subsidized permanent guardianship finalizations in Tennessee in 2021.

As of Dec. 16, about 400 children in the state’s guardianship were still looking for a home to call their own, according to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. A majority of them are teenagers.

For those still waiting, Kristina had this message: “It’s going to be OK. Eventually, you’ll find a place that will want to keep you.”

Copyright 2021 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.