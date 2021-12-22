Luke Post honored as UVA Football’s Thursday’s Hero

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Football describes itself as a brotherhood. On December 22, that brotherhood got a little bit bigger.

“They basically saved my life so it’s kind of a natural bond I guess,” Thursday’s Hero Luke Post said.

Luke has had quite the year: he finished chemotherapy for his three year battle with Lymphoma in August, he’s spent time with the New York Yankees, and now is being honored by his brothers in the UVA football program.

“It was super cool to see how much the guys get into it,” Luke said. “It was just such an awesome experience. It kind of felt like I was even on the team for a day.”

This celebration with the team was the culmination of a relationship that formed while Luke was fighting off cancer at the UVA Children’s Hospital.

“We almost lost him twice,” Luke’s father, Michael, said. “He was there for about a month. A couple days after a pretty bad day, team came through. About five or six guys were there, and spent a good chunk of the day with him.”

The father says UVA Football will forever be special to the Post family.

“I mean, they made a world of difference and then come full circle here after treatment. just means the world to us,” Michael said.

The celebration included Luke being honored by the team and receiving many gifts from the program.

“Being there with the teams seeing just like how energetic they were,” Luke said. “It’s also right before their bowl game, it was awesome.”

For the Post family, this year is one they won’t forget anytime soon.

“It’s been a blessing, I mean really 2021 has been a real blessing,” Michael said.

