Fire destroys Virginia home of former senator Chuck Robb

Witnesses said smoke could be seen across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
Witnesses said smoke could be seen across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A fire has destroyed the northern Virginia home of former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, who’s the daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. But there was no information on the victims’ identities.

Fire and rescue officials reported they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday morning. Crews from neighboring Arlington County and Montgomery County, Maryland, also responded.

Photos show flames consuming the home.

A massive fire destroyed a home owned by a former Virginia governor early Wednesday morning.
A massive fire destroyed a home owned by a former Virginia governor early Wednesday morning.(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he and his wife, Pam, were saddened to hear of the fire at the Robbs’ home.

