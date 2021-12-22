Charlottesville-area volunteer helping with recovery efforts in Kentucky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As people continue to pick up the pieces from tornadoes in Kentucky, a member of the Central Virginia American Red Cross is giving back to families in Bowling Green.

“This community was heavily impacted and there are hundreds of families, homes here who were destroyed or have major damage,” American Red Cross Central Virginia Chapter Director Bill Brent said. “They will be dependent on the community here to to rally and support them.”

When Brent began driving into Bowling Green, he knew it was going to be a long road to recovery.

“As you drive in, it’s just as you’re driving down the road and you look and there’s a whole swath of destruction. Buildings that are torn apart, pieces of people’s lives that are thrown across fields, and to be honest, it still looks that way in many areas,” he said.

Brent says he’s now working out of a school in Warren County, Kentucky.

“Currently, we’ve been able to relocate everyone from this facility into area hotels, so we don’t have any families currently staying in this facility, but at its peak we had about 100 when I first arrived,” Brent said.

With Christmas around the corner, there have been festive moments, too.

“I will be spending Christmas in Kentucky with all of my new friends and we are trying to make it as special as we can for the folks that are in our care and I can’t imagine that I’m going to have Christmas memories this year unlike any other I’ve had,” Brent said.

While the road to recovery is long, Brent says he’ll be taking lessons he learned to Charlottesville.

“If this were us, what would we do and what can I do back home to make sure that we’re prepared for the state,” Brent said. “Those lessons will be valuable to us.”

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross.

