Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Charlottesville-area volunteer helping with recovery efforts in Kentucky

Virginia volunteers
Virginia volunteers(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As people continue to pick up the pieces from tornadoes in Kentucky, a member of the Central Virginia American Red Cross is giving back to families in Bowling Green.

“This community was heavily impacted and there are hundreds of families, homes here who were destroyed or have major damage,” American Red Cross Central Virginia Chapter Director Bill Brent said. “They will be dependent on the community here to to rally and support them.”

When Brent began driving into Bowling Green, he knew it was going to be a long road to recovery.

“As you drive in, it’s just as you’re driving down the road and you look and there’s a whole swath of destruction. Buildings that are torn apart, pieces of people’s lives that are thrown across fields, and to be honest, it still looks that way in many areas,” he said.

Brent says he’s now working out of a school in Warren County, Kentucky.

“Currently, we’ve been able to relocate everyone from this facility into area hotels, so we don’t have any families currently staying in this facility, but at its peak we had about 100 when I first arrived,” Brent said.

With Christmas around the corner, there have been festive moments, too.

“I will be spending Christmas in Kentucky with all of my new friends and we are trying to make it as special as we can for the folks that are in our care and I can’t imagine that I’m going to have Christmas memories this year unlike any other I’ve had,” Brent said.

While the road to recovery is long, Brent says he’ll be taking lessons he learned to Charlottesville.

“If this were us, what would we do and what can I do back home to make sure that we’re prepared for the state,” Brent said. “Those lessons will be valuable to us.”

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

1887 time capsule may have been found
1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument opened
The new Abatement Authority is something Attorney General Mark Herring says he has worked on...
First of settlement funds deposited into new Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority
Supply shortages are keeping some shelves bare at grocery stores.
Supply chain shortages impacting Charlottesville market
Witnesses said smoke could be seen across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
Ex-Sen. Chuck Robb, wife hospitalized after house fire