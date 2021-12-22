Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Charlottesville-area churches earn recognition for COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and Church of the Incarnation are being awarded the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism Award as Outstanding Faith-Based Organization.

Through their partnership with UVA Health, both churches have dealt out thousands of COVID-19 tests, hoping to reach the area’s most vulnerable populations.

For over a year, long lines wrapped around Church of the Incarnation as it hosted several drive-thru COVID-19 testing events a week. Those testing efforts continue still.

“That’s part of what it means to be a disciple of Christ, to care for the poor and those who are on the margins,” Monsignor Timothy Keeney said.

Keeney says that effort helps anyone who needs it, but focuses in particular on the church’s large Latinx population that may not speak English or have limited access to good healthcare.

“The outreach to our Hispanic population, which was an underserved, undertested, and under-vaccinated population, there’s a lot more trust for them coming here to do that, rather than going to another location,” Keeney said.

A few minutes down the road, a different church has the same message. The push for access and trust, got Mount Zion First African Baptist Church involved, hosting its own testing events multiple times a week.

A UVA Health storage unit now sits in it’s parking lot, ready for the next event.

“We try to get people in our local community who can walk across the street, who live in the neighborhood, who have access - they don’t have to take a bus - they can just walk right over to the church,” Senior Pastor Alvin Edwards said.

Edwards says their partnership with UVA Health will continue if the need is still there.

“As long as UVA and the Blue Ridge Health Department [sic], and Sentara Hospital willing, we’re here to help,” Edwards said. “I believe that the only way you can live a full life, is not only by being a believer, but also about taking care of what God has blessed you with: a body, and health, and access to shots and testing.”

As the trees and decorations go up, and churches prepare for yet another COVID-19 Christmas, Keeney is sharing a grim reminder with his congregation.

“We’ve had three funerals and we’re having one this week for a young mother of three who died of COVID-19 who was not vaccinated,” he said. “I’ve made a plea to our community, especially our Hispanic community, to please get vaccinated, because the tragedy that is left behind with these families, is so devastating.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

Omicron variant
Biocomplexity Institute predicting COVID-19 surge in the winter
Bronco Mendenhall (FILE)
UVA Coach Mendenhall advising players in the transfer portal
UVA is honoring Luke Post at football practice
Luke Post honored as UVA Football’s Thursday’s Hero
1887 time capsule may have been found
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument opened