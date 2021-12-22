Charlottesville-area churches earn recognition for COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and Church of the Incarnation are being awarded the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism Award as Outstanding Faith-Based Organization.

Through their partnership with UVA Health, both churches have dealt out thousands of COVID-19 tests, hoping to reach the area’s most vulnerable populations.

For over a year, long lines wrapped around Church of the Incarnation as it hosted several drive-thru COVID-19 testing events a week. Those testing efforts continue still.

“That’s part of what it means to be a disciple of Christ, to care for the poor and those who are on the margins,” Monsignor Timothy Keeney said.

Keeney says that effort helps anyone who needs it, but focuses in particular on the church’s large Latinx population that may not speak English or have limited access to good healthcare.

“The outreach to our Hispanic population, which was an underserved, undertested, and under-vaccinated population, there’s a lot more trust for them coming here to do that, rather than going to another location,” Keeney said.

A few minutes down the road, a different church has the same message. The push for access and trust, got Mount Zion First African Baptist Church involved, hosting its own testing events multiple times a week.

A UVA Health storage unit now sits in it’s parking lot, ready for the next event.

“We try to get people in our local community who can walk across the street, who live in the neighborhood, who have access - they don’t have to take a bus - they can just walk right over to the church,” Senior Pastor Alvin Edwards said.

Edwards says their partnership with UVA Health will continue if the need is still there.

“As long as UVA and the Blue Ridge Health Department [sic], and Sentara Hospital willing, we’re here to help,” Edwards said. “I believe that the only way you can live a full life, is not only by being a believer, but also about taking care of what God has blessed you with: a body, and health, and access to shots and testing.”

As the trees and decorations go up, and churches prepare for yet another COVID-19 Christmas, Keeney is sharing a grim reminder with his congregation.

“We’ve had three funerals and we’re having one this week for a young mother of three who died of COVID-19 who was not vaccinated,” he said. “I’ve made a plea to our community, especially our Hispanic community, to please get vaccinated, because the tragedy that is left behind with these families, is so devastating.”

