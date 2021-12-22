Blustery Winds Today and Milder Christmas Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns on this Wednesday, along with a cold northwest wind. Calmer overnight and frosty cold. Less wind and seasonable for Thursday. Tracking a Warm Front for Christmas Eve, Friday. It will increase our clouds and provide a passing shower chance Friday night into Christmas Day. Overall milder and not a wash-out for the holiday weekend ahead.

The next best rain chance looks to be next Tuesday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Northwest wind gusts 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 40s to 50 degrees. Winds will make it feel colder.

Wednesday night: Clear, colder and becoming calm overnight. Lows in the frosty 10s and 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Christmas Eve., Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. A passing shower risk Friday night. Lows lower 40s.

Christmas Day, Saturday: Partly sunny. Milder with a small shower chance. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight shower chance. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Shower chance. High 60. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs 50s.

