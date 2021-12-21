West Main Street mural completed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mural on 10th Street Northwest and West Main Street in Charlottesville is now complete. Artists James Jae Johnson and Hamilton Glass collaborated on this new piece.

It only took 3 and a half days thanks to their fast-drying spray paint. The Starbucks that is moving into the building helped fund the project.

“We had different ideas and this is the one they gravitated towards most because it kind of shows inclusiveness and just the overall design is very eye catching,” said Johnson.

Johnson has created other murals around Charlottesville including one at the Red Cross.

