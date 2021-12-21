Advertise With Us
Virginia to receive millions from lawsuit in fight against opioid crisis

The settlement, which is worth more than $11.3 million, states that McKinsey & Company played a role in “turbocharging the opioid crisis.”(AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority has generated it’s first funds from a lawsuit with McKinsey & Company. Money from a settlement with the company will go toward mitigating the effects of the opioid crisis throughout the Commonwealth.

The Abatement Authority was signed into law earlier this year, born out of legislation put forward by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. It aims to support opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.

According to a press release from Herring’s office, the settlement is worth more than $11.3 million. Herring said that McKinsey & Company played a role in “turbocharging the opioid crisis.”

“No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians that we have lost to opioids or make their families whole again, but we can fund crucial prevention, treatment and recovery programs to truly help those who are suffering,” said Herring in a press release Tuesday.

The Opioid Abatement Authority is controlled by experts to ensure funds are used to support prevention, treatment, and recovery.

The abatement funds will be split in the following ways:

· 70% for opioid abatement split evenly (35% each) between 1) regional projects and 2) other projects identified as effective by the board of experts.

· 15% reserved for state-identified abatement initiatives

· 15% reserved for locality-identified abatement initiatives

Attorney General Herring has filed suit against Purdue Pharma; the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon for the roles he said the companies played in creating the opioid epidemic. Other litigation and legal actions are pending.

