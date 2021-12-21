VDH: 1,028,135 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,174 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,028,135 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, December 21, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,437.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,174, 38 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,484,966, an increase of 44,064 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,935, 75 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Dec. 20: 6,510,589 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 76.3% of the population. Also, 5,720,434 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 67.0% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 1,796,907 have received a booster/third dose.

VDH tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly.

As of Dec. 11: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 5,377, 165.3 hospitalizations, and 61.35 deaths.

As of Dec. 11, there have been 72,322 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,398 hospitalizations and 919 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,995, Charlottesville = 5,808, Fluvanna County = 3,148, Greene County = 2,481, Louisa County = 3,872, Nelson County = 1,607.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,413, Bath County = 547, Buena Vista = 1,477, Harrisonburg = 8,840, Highland County = 220, Lexington = 1,667, Rockbridge County = 2,378, Rockingham County = 10,396, Staunton = 3,774, Waynesboro = 3,939.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,494, Fauquier County = 8,157, Madison County = 1,241, Orange County = 4,322, Rappahannock County = 674.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

PREVIOUS UPDATES

Monday, Dec. 20 - 1,023,698 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,991.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,136.

The total number of people tested is 15,440,902.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,860.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,970, Charlottesville = 5,788, Fluvanna County = 3,136, Greene County = 2,479, Louisa County = 3,862, Nelson County = 1,598.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,357, Bath County = 544, Buena Vista = 1,475, Harrisonburg = 8,821, Highland County = 220, Lexington = 1,665, Rockbridge County = 2,377, Rockingham County = 10,367, Staunton = 3,766, Waynesboro = 3,933.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,467, Fauquier County = 8,115, Madison County = 1,232, Orange County = 4,300, Rappahannock County = 673.

Friday, Dec. 17 - 1,013,390 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,457.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,083.

The total number of people tested is 15,333,568,.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,963.

Thursday, Dec. 16 - 1,009,933 COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,009,933 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, December 16 to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,688.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,055, 30 more than Wednesday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.5%.

Wednesday, Dec. 15 - 1,006,245 COVID-19 Cases:

The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,006,245 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, December 15, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,135.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,992, 33 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,245,373, an increase of 56,092 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,119, 115 fewer than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,826, Charlottesville = 5,711, Fluvanna County = 3,076, Greene County = 2,438, Louisa County = 3,761, Nelson County = 1,571.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,152, Bath County = 534, Buena Vista = 1,465, Harrisonburg = 8,714, Highland County = 215, Lexington = 1,659, Rockbridge County = 2,353, Rockingham County = 10,233, Staunton = 3,704, Waynesboro = 3,895.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,280, Fauquier County = 7,949, Madison County = 1,194, Orange County = 4,209, Rappahannock County = 667.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 - 1,003,110 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,416.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,992, 35 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,189,281, an increase of 30,179 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,234, 66 fewer than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,775, Charlottesville = 5,689, Fluvanna County = 3,066, Greene County = 2,434, Louisa County = 3,745, Nelson County = 1,559.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,110, Bath County = 533, Buena Vista = 1,462, Harrisonburg = 8,698, Highland County = 210, Lexington = 1,659, Rockbridge County = 2,352, Rockingham County = 10,200, Staunton = 3,689, Waynesboro = 3,882.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,258, Fauquier County = 7,906, Madison County = 1,183, Orange County = 4,196, Rappahannock County = 662.

Monday, Dec. 13 - 1,000,694 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,668.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,957.

The total number of people tested is 15,159,102.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,300.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,766, Charlottesville = 5,677, Fluvanna County = 3,066, Greene County = 2,425, Louisa County = 3,744, Nelson County = 1,556.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,094, Bath County = 533, Buena Vista = 1,461, Harrisonburg = 8,682, Highland County = 205, Lexington = 1,654, Rockbridge County = 2,350, Rockingham County = 10,170, Staunton = 3,675, Waynesboro = 3,870.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,234, Fauquier County = 7,874, Madison County = 1,178, Orange County = 4,185, Rappahannock County = 658.

Friday, Dec. 10 - 994,069 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,848.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,895, 27 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,063,523, an increase of 46,514 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,346, 82 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,705, Charlottesville = 5,645, Fluvanna County = 3,042, Greene County = 2,413, Louisa County = 3,693, Nelson County = 1,525.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,010, Bath County = 530, Buena Vista = 1,455, Harrisonburg = 8,633, Highland County = 204, Lexington = 1,650, Rockbridge County = 2,328, Rockingham County = 10,083, Staunton = 3,649, Waynesboro = 3,854.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,177, Fauquier County = 7,807, Madison County = 1,153, Orange County = 4,152, Rappahannock County = 654.

Thursday, Dec. 9 - 991,221 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,074.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,868, 30 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,017,009, an increase of 38,699 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,264, 78 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,694, Charlottesville = 5,628, Fluvanna County = 3,038, Greene County = 2,402, Louisa County = 3,681, Nelson County = 1,519.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,962, Bath County = 528, Buena Vista = 1,455, Harrisonburg = 8,617, Highland County = 202, Lexington = 1,650, Rockbridge County = 2,319, Rockingham County = 10,043, Staunton = 3,636, Waynesboro = 3,849.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,147, Fauquier County = 7,772, Madison County = 1,146, Orange County = 4,130, Rappahannock County = 649.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 - 988,147 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,850.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,838, 40 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,978,310, an increase of 38,233 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,186, 96 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,661, Charlottesville = 5,618, Fluvanna County = 3,023, Greene County = 2,397, Louisa County = 3,658, Nelson County = 1,505.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,897, Bath County = 527, Buena Vista = 1,449, Harrisonburg = 8,597, Highland County = 198, Lexington = 1,647, Rockbridge County = 2,315, Rockingham County = 10,004, Staunton = 3,619, Waynesboro = 3,843.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,112, Fauquier County = 7,747, Madison County = 1,139, Orange County = 4,116, Rappahannock County = 646.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 - 985,296 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,242.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,798, 27 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,940,077, an increase of 31,700 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,090, 50 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,645, Charlottesville = 5,600, Fluvanna County = 3,008, Greene County = 2,389, Louisa County = 3,646, Nelson County = 1,495.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,883, Bath County = 526, Buena Vista = 1,444, Harrisonburg = 8,584, Highland County = 198, Lexington = 1,643, Rockbridge County = 2,309, Rockingham County = 9,976, Staunton = 3,610, Waynesboro = 3,837.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,078, Fauquier County = 7,704, Madison County = 1,130, Orange County = 4,107, Rappahannock County = 645.

Monday, Dec. 6 - 983,055 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,676.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,771.

The total number of people tested is 14,908,377.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,040.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,627, Charlottesville = 5,592, Fluvanna County = 3,005, Greene County = 2,385, Louisa County = 3,636, Nelson County = 1,491.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,877, Bath County = 526, Buena Vista = 1,445, Harrisonburg = 8,576, Highland County = 197, Lexington = 1,642, Rockbridge County = 2,306, Rockingham County = 9,947, Staunton = 3,601, Waynesboro = 3,818.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,061, Fauquier County = 7,671, Madison County = 1,125, Orange County = 4,104, Rappahannock County = 644.

Friday, Dec. 3 - 976,599 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,598.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,753, 12 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,820,781, an increase of 76,139 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,887, 53 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,567, Charlottesville = 5,552, Fluvanna County = 2,977, Greene County = 2,368, Louisa County = 3,579, Nelson County = 1,470.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,781, Bath County = 519, Buena Vista = 1,433, Harrisonburg = 8,537, Highland County = 197, Lexington = 1,632, Rockbridge County = 2,294, Rockingham County = 9,876, Staunton = 3,576, Waynesboro = 3,803.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,000, Fauquier County = 7,603, Madison County = 1,113, Orange County = 4,056, Rappahannock County = 639.

Thursday, December 2 - 974,001 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,472.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,741, 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,744,642, an increase of 35,874 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,834, 52 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,549, Charlottesville = 5,547, Fluvanna County = 2,968, Greene County = 2,364, Louisa County = 3,555, Nelson County = 1,463.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,755, Bath County = 516, Buena Vista = 1,429, Harrisonburg = 8,524, Highland County = 197, Lexington = 1,630, Rockbridge County = 2,288, Rockingham County = 9,842, Staunton = 3,565, Waynesboro = 3,793.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,973, Fauquier County = 7,576, Madison County = 1,107, Orange County = 4,045, Rappahannock County = 638.

Wednesday, December 1 - 969,116 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,413.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,720, 20 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,744,642, an increase of 47,049 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,782, 80 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,526, Charlottesville = 5,534, Fluvanna County = 2,957, Greene County = 2,352, Louisa County = 3,539, Nelson County = 1,456.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,740, Bath County = 516, Buena Vista = 1,423, Harrisonburg = 8,503, Highland County = 195, Lexington = 1,629, Rockbridge County = 2,286, Rockingham County = 9,813, Staunton = 3,549, Waynesboro = 3,778.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,950, Fauquier County = 7,556, Madison County = 1,105, Orange County = 4,029, Rappahannock County = 636.

