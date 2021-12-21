TestHere opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new testing site that’s open for business in Charlottesville.

TestHere, located in the Seminole Square Shopping Center, offers same-day results. You do have to make an appointment to get swabbed.

“We do take insurance for rapid tests or antibody tests, and they will cover you dependent on your symptoms and your exposure. We also submit all the forms to you in an email that you can use to get your insurance company to get reimbursed at the end of the test,” Vaccine Program Coordinator Kira Shifflett said.

The clinic also offers two different PCR tests.

“We have a lot of people traveling right now, and if you’re going to a family gathering and you want a quick turn around or if you’re hopping on a flight, we will give you a PDF that’ll have all the information you need to get onboard,” Shifflett said.

If you have to pay out of pocket, the COVID-19 rapid antigen test is $95, the RT-PCR molecular test is $165, and the Ultra-Fast Accula RT-PCR molecular test is $245.

“The ultimate goal is just to get people in and get them tested and get us through this pandemic,” Shifflett said.

