School security officer charged with assaulting student

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a school security officer has been charged with assaulting a student at the middle school where he was working.

The Washington Post reports that Fairfax County police say a school resource officer responded to a classroom at Stone Middle School in Centreville on Dec. 13, after a report of an assault between a student and a security officer.

After a verbal dispute, police say the officer, assaulted the student and both fell to the floor before the officer removed the student from the classroom and released him.

Police say the security officer, 26-year-old Lamar Hardy, was arrested and served with a misdemeanor assault warrant Monday.

It’s not clear if Hardy has an attorney.

