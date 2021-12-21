Report: Rep. Spanberger planning to run in new district

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Richmond Times-Dispatch, citing private conversations with lawmakers, says 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is planning to run for office again.

That’s even if her district is reconfigured.

In the new proposed congressional map, the district would shift from Henrico to Northern Virginia.

A campaign spokesperson says Spanberger is not declaring anything at this time.

RELATED: Spanberger privately says she’s prepared to run in new Northern Virginia 7th District if map holds

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.