Report: Rep. Spanberger planning to run in new district

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Richmond Times-Dispatch, citing private conversations with lawmakers, says 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is planning to run for office again.

That’s even if her district is reconfigured.

In the new proposed congressional map, the district would shift from Henrico to Northern Virginia.

A campaign spokesperson says Spanberger is not declaring anything at this time.

