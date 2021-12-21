Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Porch pirates on the prowl in Greene County

Porch pirates are on the prowl in Greene County
Porch pirates are on the prowl in Greene County(Bryce Arritt)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Porch pirates are on the prowl in Greene County, and their latest target is the Preddy Creek neighborhood.

The Greene County Sheriffs Office says packages are being snatched from porches, as well as holiday cards from mailboxes.

There have been six reports from the Preddy Creek neighborhood since late Monday, December 20, and more calls came in Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve located some packages in some ditches along some roads. So along with that we have some mailboxes that have been gone through, I guess trying to find some cash and Christmas cards or gift cards,” Sheriff Steve Smith said.

The sheriff’s office says to stay alert and warn family members sending gifts.

“If you have any gifts or anything coming through the mail that you’re expecting, just to kind of be aware of that,” the sheriff said.

If you have any information, you can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-985-2222, or anyone with videos can email jtooley@gcvasheriff.us.

