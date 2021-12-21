New UVA football coach’s contract details released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Through the Freedom of Information Act, NBC29 obtained the offer sheet UVA provided UVA’s next football coach, Tony Elliott.

He is signed for six years, through March of 2028.

This year, Elliott will receive a base of $4.1 million. $500,000 comes from the general University fund. He also receives a $350,000 signing bonus.

Elliott receives two cars provided by the athletic fund, a suite for football games, 10 football season tickets, and eight men’s basketball season tickets.

UVA will also reimburse him for a family membership to Boars Head or similar.

Some of the many bonuses he can receive include for making bowl games, team GPA, final rankings and coach of the year honors.

If he were to earn all of the bonuses, he would earn over $1.4 million.

A full breakdown of the offer sheet is below.

Tony Elliott's offer sheet from the University of Virginia (WVIR)

Page 2 of Tony Elliott's offer sheet (WVIR)

