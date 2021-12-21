Advertise With Us
Mostly Cloudy Tuesday. Nice Christmas Week Weather

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperature swings, but a nice week leading up to Christmas. Mildest day is expected by Christmas. More clouds will build in Tuesday, in association with a coastal storm well to our south. Temperatures in the seasonable 40s. Breezy Wednesday with more sunshine and highs either side of 50. The late week will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A front pushing through Friday looks to pass dry. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 60s for a warm Christmas Day. A little cooler by Sunday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, seasonably chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows near 40. Late night slight shower chance. Lows around 40.

Christmas Day - Saturday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s.

Christmas Week Outlook