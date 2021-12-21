Grilled cheese restaurant coming to Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ooey Gooey Crispy, a grilled cheese restaurant, is getting ready to open its doors in Charlottesville, with the goal to leave everything it touches better than before.

“We like to say we elevate the every day,” owner Carolyn Leasure said. “We like to offer foods that are kind of grownup versions of comfort food.”

Carolyn and her husband, Zack, came down to Charlottesville from Washington D.C.

“I used to own an artisanal cheese shop for about six or seven years in Washington D.C. and I started bringing home all of our really good cheeses,” Carolyn said.

From there the business was born.

“We are just really excited to bring something new to Charlottesville,” Carolyn said.

Zack says the restaurant will put an emphasis on quality products and quality staff.

“It’s important for us for our staff to feel supported and for them to feel like they are viewed and treated at work as a whole person and not just as a worker,” he said. “We want to be a place that helps people get where they’re going regardless.”

Ooey Gooey Crispy plans to serve up grilled cheese, soup and salads all week when it opens in February.

