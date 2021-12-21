Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Grilled cheese restaurant coming to Downtown Mall

Ooey Gooey Crispy is opening on the Charlottesville downtown mall.
Ooey Gooey Crispy is opening on the Charlottesville downtown mall.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ooey Gooey Crispy, a grilled cheese restaurant, is getting ready to open its doors in Charlottesville, with the goal to leave everything it touches better than before.

“We like to say we elevate the every day,” owner Carolyn Leasure said. “We like to offer foods that are kind of grownup versions of comfort food.”

Carolyn and her husband, Zack, came down to Charlottesville from Washington D.C.

“I used to own an artisanal cheese shop for about six or seven years in Washington D.C. and I started bringing home all of our really good cheeses,” Carolyn said.

From there the business was born.

“We are just really excited to bring something new to Charlottesville,” Carolyn said.

Zack says the restaurant will put an emphasis on quality products and quality staff.

“It’s important for us for our staff to feel supported and for them to feel like they are viewed and treated at work as a whole person and not just as a worker,” he said. “We want to be a place that helps people get where they’re going regardless.”

Ooey Gooey Crispy plans to serve up grilled cheese, soup and salads all week when it opens in February.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
UVA proposed affordable housing
VCU study: one out of three UVA students say education isn’t worth the cost
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

UVA chemistry student Chang Liu
UVA student working to split water molecules for clean hydrogen fuel
Sign on the Downtown Mall
Charlottesville small businesses need support during holiday season
COVID-19
VDH: 1,028,135 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,174 deaths
Charlottesville's "Stonewall" Jackson statue
Charlottesville votes on future of Jackson statue