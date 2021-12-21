Cold temperatures and plenty of clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our day is getting off to another cold start. High pressure should keep us dry, however, low pressure to our south will keep clouds in place. The track of the system will be to our east. The closer you get to the I-95 corridor, the better chance you’ll see showers. High pressure will build back into the region Wednesday, delivering more sunshine and above normal temperatures. The warmest day this week will be Christmas day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Christmas: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

