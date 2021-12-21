Chilly today, milder tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see plenty of clouds for the rest of the day, and chilly temperatures. We are tracking an area of low pressure, that will stay to our east. Showers will be confined to the I-95 corridor. High pressure will begin to build in Wednesday, resulting in sunshine and a steady northwest wind. We will be dry for the late week, with Friday and Christmas expected to be the warmest. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cloudy & not as cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Christmas Day: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

