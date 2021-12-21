Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Chilly today, milder tomorrow

Late week warm-up
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see plenty of clouds for the rest of the day, and chilly temperatures. We are tracking an area of low pressure, that will stay to our east. Showers will be confined to the I-95 corridor. High pressure will begin to build in Wednesday, resulting in sunshine and a steady northwest wind. We will be dry for the late week, with Friday and Christmas expected to be the warmest. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cloudy & not as cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Christmas Day: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
UVA proposed affordable housing
VCU study: one out of three UVA students say education isn’t worth the cost
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cold temperatures and plenty of clouds
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM