Charlottesville small businesses need support during holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most important time for some small businesses.

Business owners say it is the Charlottesville community that helps keep their doors open.

“It’s been a really long hard season of COVID. It means so much not only to businesses for folks to shop downtown and shop local, but to our whole economy as a whole,” Retail Chair of the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville Heather Haynie said.

Haynie is also the co-owner of Rock, Paper, Scissors, on the Downtown Mall.

“I just love the connection that we make with our customers,” Haynie said. “We appreciate them being here.”

Those customers are helping keep businesses open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and these especially difficult times.

“We’ve really seen that connection that people get to the stores that they want to see stick around,” Happy Cook Owner Monique Moshier said. “We’ve seen so many local people coming in and shopping with us, that’s the only way we stay around.”

The week of Christmas is crucial to these small businesses.

“Charlottesville has done such an amazing job over the past few years really supporting the local stores and we really appreciate that, but Christmas is the main call for retail so we really appreciate everybody showing up at the holiday time,” Moshier said.

“It’s been bananas, but in a good way,” Alakazam Toys Owner Ellen Joy said. “I think November and December comprise at least a quarter to a third of our business.”

When you spend money shopping in Charlottesville, those dollars circulate.

“On the most basic level, that means that that money is then going back into your community, because the people who own businesses are out there spending the money that you’re spending,” Joy said.

The Downtown Business Association also encourages you to buy a Downtown Cville gift card if you want to support multiple shops. Haynie says you can use it at several shops on the mall, and you can find a complete list here at Gift Cards – Downtown Cville (downtowncharlottesville.com)

“It keeps our tax dollars local, I mean, plain and simple,” Haynie said. “It really does help on our community, more dollars stay in our community when you shop local as opposed to a big box.”

If you’re still scrambling to find a gift, all of these businesses say you can avoid any potential shipping delays by just shopping in in town.

