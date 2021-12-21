Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Council votes on future of “Stonewall” Jackson statue

Charlottesville's "Stonewall" Jackson statue
Charlottesville's "Stonewall" Jackson statue(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The recently removed Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statue that once stood in Charlottesville will be sent to Los Angeles, California to be part of an exhibition featuring decommissioned Confederate monuments.

On Monday, as part of its consent agenda, Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously to send the statue to LAXART, a nonprofit visual arts organization.

LAXART’s Director Hamza Walker spoke with NBC29 earlier this month about the statue’s future. He was asked about the goal of the exhibition.

“Get us on the same page in terms of recognizing that the Civil War was, in fact, fought over slavery, not a set of ideals that would somehow transcend that fact and then to move forward with what kind of country we want to be,” he said.

The city will receive $50,000 from LAXART for the statue, and the organization will also pay for some transportation and storage costs.

Budget Surplus

Later in the meeting, city councilors hosted a public hearing about what to do with a surplus from the past year’s budget. There was support for transferring over $5.5 million to give city employees in the form of raises and bonuses.

As far as what to do with another $6.6 million, it could end up going toward the Capital Improvement Contingency Fund.

“That cash does give you a lot of choice, it gives you a lot of flexibility,” said Chris Cullivan, the city’s director of finance.

The money, if it does go to the CIP Contingency Fund, would have to go back to council before it’s spent. A handful of people speaking at the hearing wanted the money to go towards affordable housing.

“That’s where we pay for a lot of the affordable housing grants is through the CIP,” said Vice Mayor Sena Magill. “And we’re looking at a $75 million bill for one school with another school we’re still going to have to reconfigure and other schools that are badly outdated.”

