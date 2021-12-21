At-home COVID tests run short in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here in Virginia, finding at-home COVID-19 tests is challenging. As soon as stores get them, they’re being snatched up.

“We were doing fine with our supply until the end of last week. But last week, we gave out half of what we had, so 2000 of that 4000 went out last week,” David Plunkett, the director of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library said.

The JMRL were doing well with giving out at-home COVID-19 tests until last week. Then things really ramped up.

“We got over 4000 rapid tests antigen tests. The first day that the library began offering them was the day before Thanksgiving which was very busy for travel reasons. And we have been offering them ever since. We are all out of tests at all locations,” Plunkett said.

The library is not alone - locations all over Charlottesville have been cleaned out of tests. This includes Top Notch Family Pharmacy, Timberlake’s Drug Store, the CVS on the Downtown Mall, and the Walgreens in Pantops.

Although these locations currently are out of tests, they are all working to restock.

“There is a resupply on the way 1000 or so more. That’s for JMRL. I was hoping to get into that and get out to branches so that we will have some available right before we take a break for the Christmas holidays. And then general plans to continue with this program as long as supply can match demand in the area,” Plunkett said.

With at-home testing kits being so hard to find another option is to schedule a test. This option takes a bit of planning.

“One of the things that if people are traveling we encourage them to plan ahead, because their travel plans might mean that they need to get results within a certain time frame. And so they might even need to contact their primary care provider to find a COVID test,” Sabrina Torgesen, a testing coordinator for the Blue Ridge Health District. said

If an appointment is not available sometimes walk-ins may be an option.

“It depends on the test site. So some of the test sites do have walk-in appointments available and some are already full. So again, check our website to see the most up to date information about weather and as well as which test sites are allowing walk-ins.” Torgesen said.

Overall you may see sites are busier than they have been in the past.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in people coming out to our free community testing events. So that is holiday related, but we’ve also seen an uptake in positives as well,” Torgesen said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.