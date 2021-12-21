Advertise With Us
1887 time capsule found at former Lee monument to be opened Wednesday

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 1887 time capsule that was discovered at the site of the former Robert E. Lee monument will be opened Wednesday.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the time capsule will be opened by a historic preservation team at noon on Dec. 22 at the Department of Historic Resources lab.

The time capsule was found last Friday as crews were dismantling the pedestal the held the Lee monument. It was found about 20 feet above ground in the pedestal’s tower, not the base.

Historians believe that based on records, 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses placed about 60 objects in the capsule. Many of the objects are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

