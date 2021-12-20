Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Youngkin makes education secretary his first cabinet pick

VA Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at a Senate finance meeting 11.19.21
VA Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at a Senate finance meeting 11.19.21(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor-elect announced his first Cabinet secretary pick, the state’s next education secretary.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is a Republican who made education a centerpiece of his campaign. He announced Monday that he’s picked education data consultant Aimee Rogstad Guidera, saying she’d help “recharge a system that has settled for too long.”

In his campaign, Youngkin pledged to boost education funding and focused on culture war fights over school curricula, emphasizing parental rights to make decisions about their children’s education.

Youngkin emphasized Guidera’s career advocating for data-driven reform, innovation and choice.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

