Volunteers set up Cville Tool Library

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Tool Library volunteers including Kathy Kildea and Taylor Frome are setting up shop.

“A tool library operates a lot like the public library. Your membership or your library card allows you to come in and borrow tools for a period of time,” Kildea said.

Now they’re on the hunt for more volunteers.

“We’re going to have a bunch of different volunteer roles. One of them is just being here as a librarian for the tool library,” Frome said.

In addition to checking items in and out, other volunteer roles include picking up donations and posting inventory online.

“Once you join the tool library, you can borrow tools, whatever we have in inventory, whenever you need them,” Kildea said.

They are taking tool donations and have a soft opening on January 16, but joining the library comes with a small fee.

“Most tool libraries operate by a membership fee, a very modest fee, and we have set it up so that pretty much anyone can afford to be a member,” Kildea said.

The Cville Tool Library is located on Broadway Street and the end of the Visible Records building.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

