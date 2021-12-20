Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Toy drive raises thousands to help children in Charlottesville

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several Charlottesville organizations teamed up for a good cause for the holidays.

The Players Zone hosted its fifth annual toy drive to serve children within the inner city of Charlottesville. Hundreds of toys, bikes, electronics and cards were supplied to kids of all ages at the event.

The organizers say it was a team effort. The gifts come from businesses all over the area, one being its sponsor, the Prolyfyck Run Crew.

“To see how the community comes together, bridging the gaps between multiple community organizations. Coming together and doing it for the community, and the people is what it’s all about. So, to see the smiles on these kids faces, and the parents as well, it’s amazing to see, co-founder of the Prolydyck Run Crew, James Dowell said.

The organizers say in total, they raised about $8,000 to provide these gifts.

