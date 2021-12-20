Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure that delivered frigid conditions this morning, will bring more cold temperatures tonight. Keep the pets indoors. Gradually conditions will warm into the 50s by mid-week, and 60s by Christmas. It does not look good for a white Christmas, but temperatures will be warm enough for any kind of outdoor activity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: " Cuddle Alert “, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Christmas: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

