Social emotional learning counselors making an impact in ACPS

ALBEMARLE COUNTY SCHOOLS, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is using funding it received this year to provide social emotional support counselors. It’s one of the few counties in the state that has this type of mentor in the school system.

The need is there, according to multiple people with ACPS. They say having these counselors has paid off, and the role has been especially helpful with the increase in conversations about threats and school shootings.

“I made a very big point in showing myself in the school,” Western Albemarle High School’s social emotional support counselor, Alanha Horning said. “So knowing that students know who I am, and know that I can be a person that they can come to. So, I would hope that throughout this semester, we’ve had more kids connecting with us and more kids working on the mental health needs that they need to be met.”

This is Horning’s first year at Western Albemarle High School. She is a trained social worker and was hired with this new role during the summer to handle COVID stress among students.

“I’ve been working on connecting with students, making sure they see me as a safe person in a safe space,” Horning said.

Horning also helps with family connections and makes trips to homes when needed. Lately, she’s been taking on even more jobs, beyond COVID-19 help.

“Many of us forgot that before COVID we were having a lot of issues as a society with school violence,” Western Albemarle High School principal, Jennifer Sublette said.

These problems cause stress and impact Albemarle students no matter where the threats take place. It’s a moment for people like Horning to step in.

“Our big thing is making sure that students know they’re safe,” Horning said. “We prioritize that, so for me, if I’m meeting with a student who is feeling anxious about the kind of things that have been going on, recognizing who they have as trusted people and the guidelines that we adhere to make sure that they’re safe.”

While guidance counselors also can help with issues like threats, they also have other duties. Horning’s role allows students to get the help they need, as they are her constant her priority.

“It gives us another person to consult with and another person whose sole focus is in mental health where she can probably spend more time with students than a school counselor can,” director of School Counseling, Amy Wright said. “I’ve said it a million times, having Ms. Alanha has been a godsend this year.”

Those at Western Albemarle say Horning’s schedule is booked up practically every day. Other schools in the county are seeing the same thing with their counselors, too.

“Across the board, my colleagues and I share anytime anyone asks, that this role has been essential,” Sublette said. “This has been really important. It was a need before school closures. It’s definitely a need now and I’m really hoping we’re able to keep them with us.”

ACPS students are now on winter break and counselors advise they take this time to just relax, do something fun and not think too much about school work. They say next semester, they will revisit their safety discussions and provide more support opportunities.

