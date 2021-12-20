Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man after a woman was found dead Sunday.

Clarissa Devon Jones, 37, was found dead in the 200 block of Trents Ferry Road December 19, 2021. She had been the object of a search after being reported missing by her family.

Leonard Eugene Blackwell, Jr., 41, of Lynchburg, was arrested in connection with her death and charged with:

Second-degree Murder

Prohibition against concealment of dead bodies

Concealing or compounding offenses

Failure to register as sex offender (3 counts)

Blackwell’s mugshot has not been made available.

The LPD would like to thank the Virginia Department of Emergency Management with their assistance with this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis (434) 455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

