Region Ten, UVA Health urge making mental health a priority during holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at Region Ten and UVA Health say the holiday season can take a toll on your mental health. They says its important for you to prioritize your well being whether you’re around family or not this holiday season.

“The holidays are a very difficult time for people,” Joanna Jennings with Region Ten said. “They can bring up a lot of emotions, and just remember that there’s less light, so if you’re feeling the holiday blues that’s a very normal thing to be experiencing.”

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to take its toll on many, the holidays are providing more challenges to mental health. Making your own mental health a priority is vital.

“It allows you to be there for the people you love when they might need you,” Doctor Kim Penberthy with UVA Health said.

She says it’s important to be grateful this season.

“Of all the times to be more generous, to be more forgiving, more kind, now is the time to do that and practice that with yourself and other people,” Penberthy said.

Jennings says setting boundaries around the holidays can make a huge difference in mental health.

“If you are feeling overwhelmed by the feeling of being around people as COVID cases are going up to just check in with yourself and pay attention to where your boundaries might lie and be willing to have some of those tough conversations,” Jennings said.

