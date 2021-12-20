Medical expert explain who should get COVID-19 test before the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The omicron variant is spurring people to scramble for a COVID-19 test before the holidays. Now, the Blue Ridge Health District is increasing its testing capacity before Christmas.

“The omicron variant is more contagious than delta, which I did not think would ever be possible,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

It’s time to mask up, because Dr. Petri says omicron is spreading rapidly.

“Just speaking to someone passes across from one person to another, just like this. The air that we’re exhaling as we’re talking is filled with omicron virus if we’re infected at that this time,” Petri said.

“We definitely have been adapting. We’ve noticed that however many test sites we host or whatever testing, we are able to fill up,” BRHD COVID-19 District Test Site Coordinator Sabrina Torgesen said.

That’s why BRHD is increasing its testing capacity.

“Monday through Thursday, we have COVID test sites at the Fashion Square Mall, where JC Penney’s used to be, and that’s from 2p.m. to 6p.m. And then UVA Health also has a couple test sites,” Torgesen said.

Petri says not everyone gathering for the holidays need to get swabbed for coronavirus.

“If everyone in your family gathering has been vaccinated and boosted you can gather without masks, probably without doing any testing beforehand, because you guys are all protected,” Petri said. “If there’s someone in that family who hasn’t been boosted or hasn’t been vaccinated, that does make sense to get tested before the big holiday gathering family.”

If you have been exposed to COVID-19, it’s important to time out the test.

“If someone has been exposed, then three to five days after exposure, they should be tested for COVID,” Torgesen said.

