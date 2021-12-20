Advertise With Us
Innovative Software Solutions and WillowTree gift computers to CHS students

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - WillowTree and Innovative Software Solutions are teaming up to change the lives of students.

The two tech companies pitched in to provide free computers and summer classes through UVA to Charlottesville High School students.

The kids chosen for the gifts were selected by teachers for their outstanding performance in STEM classes.

“We know that random acts of love is the one thing that can bridge social divides and when I was a young kid, growing up in the projects, someone provided me a computer to go to college,” ISS CEO, Charlie Rogers said.

Rogers says the computer gifted to him rerouted his educational experience. Now, he wants to pay it forward and make a similar difference in the lives of students.

