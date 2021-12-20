Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Health Dept. urges people to celebrate holidays safely

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is sharing tips to celebrate the holidays coronavirus-free this year.

VDH Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver says keeping groups small and outside, weather permitting, can go a long way to keeping people safe.

“If we can get everyone who’s unvaccinated, vaccinated, there’s nowhere for this virus to live. We kill it off, it’s behind us,” Oliver said. “That’s what we need to do.”

He says the vaccine is extremely safe and is effective against COVID-19 including the omicron variant.

Oliver says even with the surge of omicron, 98% of cases around the commonwealth are from the delta variant and are found in unvaccinated people.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
UVA proposed affordable housing
VCU study: one out of three UVA students say education isn’t worth the cost
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

(FILE)
Region Ten, UVA Health urge making mental health a priority during holidays
(FILE)
Medical expert explain who should get COVID-19 test before the holidays
Firehouse Subs in Albemarle County
Firehouse Subs in Albemarle Co. raising money to support tornado victims
VA Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at a Senate finance meeting 11.19.21
Youngkin makes education secretary his first cabinet pick