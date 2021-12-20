Frigid start, seasonal finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is overhead, providing clear skies and light wind. Our work day is getting off to a frigid start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, and seasonal temperatures. Expect another cold one tonight. Gradually temperatures will warm into the 50s, and even 60s by Christmas day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight” Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Christmas: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

