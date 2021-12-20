Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Five people out of home after car crashes into Richmond apartment

Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday...
Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday afternoon for the crash.(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five people are out of their homes just before the holidays after a car crashed into a Richmond apartment building.

Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday afternoon for the crash. By the time they arrived, the vehicle and driver has already left the scene.

Emergency responders evacuated the apartment and the unit above it.

One resident was hurt and taken to a hospital; it’s not clear what condition they are in.

Richmond Fire says the building inspector condemned the first-floor apartments.

Four adults and a child are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

WORKING INCIDENT: At approximately 2:28 p.m. yesterday, crews responded to 1318 Coalter Street for the report of a motor...

Posted by Richmond Fire Department on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

