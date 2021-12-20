Firehouse Subs in Albemarle Co. raising money to support tornado victims

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Firehouse Subs in Albemarle County is raising money to help those impacted by tornadoes across several states.

All donations made through December 26 will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Disaster Relief Fund. This was founded after Hurricane Katrina to support disaster victims.

The goal is to deliver food and support for relief and recovery efforts.

“It’s in the DNA of our brand. We were founded by firefighters and we have a three-part mission to provide wonderful food, heartfelt service, and support public safety,” Albemarle County Firehouse Subs Franchise Owner Ed Price said.

Donations can be made in store or online.

