Charlottesville police distribute toys through SantaVan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department celebrated the holidays a little early this year.

CPD’s SantaVan could be seen handing out toys to children of all ages around the city Monday, December 20.

“We are giving back to the community and the City of Charlottesville. We haven’t done this in a while because of COVID, and it’s a way to touch our community in a really special way,” Major Latroy Durrette said.

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the SantaVan is back. Charlottesville police have been collecting toys for weeks to get ready for this event.

“Most of the toys were from donations from community members, we also had a couple of donors who donated significant funds, and then in the end officers went out and bought the toys and now we’re distributing them,” Durrette said.

“Being out in the community and talking with folks, putting smiles on kids’ faces, just being happy,” Corporal Eric Thomas said.

Every child got a toy - no matter their age.

“If someone comes out and they’re 18 or a newborn we’ll give something out,” Thomas said.

The SantaVan does more than just give out toys, it also give the police a chance to bond with the community.

“Sometimes they only see the police in a negative light and we’re changing that narrative by having the opportunity to reach out,” Durrette said.

Their aim is to ease the financial burden parents can feel over the holiday season.

“For some parent’s its a stressful time and we’re just hoping to lighten that burden a little by giving out toys, and kids can see Santa Clause!” Thomas said.

Officers say the van handed out more than 500 toys.

