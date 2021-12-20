Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

4 CFD firefighters promoted to captain

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in 165 years, four Charlottesville firefighters are being promoted to captain at the same time.

Firefighters Robbie Kovarik, Patrick Butler, Zack Werner, and Frank Crocker are moving up in the ranks.

To become a captain, the four have successfully completed advanced courses and have shown strong leadership skills.

This will add to the leadership in the Charlottesville Fire Department.

“Collectively, they have over 55 years of experience. A couple of them have over 18 years in the fire department, so they have a very well-rounded understanding of the job and are ready to perform at the highest level,” Fire Chief Hezedean Smith said.

The four will begin acting as captains on December 25.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
UVA proposed affordable housing
VCU study: one out of three UVA students say education isn’t worth the cost
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

SantaVan in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police distribute toys through SantaVan
WellAWARE
WellAWARE health initiative begins in Charlottesville
(FILE)
Region Ten, UVA Health urge making mental health a priority during holidays
(FILE)
Health Dept. urges people to celebrate holidays safely