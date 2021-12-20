4 CFD firefighters promoted to captain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in 165 years, four Charlottesville firefighters are being promoted to captain at the same time.

Firefighters Robbie Kovarik, Patrick Butler, Zack Werner, and Frank Crocker are moving up in the ranks.

To become a captain, the four have successfully completed advanced courses and have shown strong leadership skills.

This will add to the leadership in the Charlottesville Fire Department.

“Collectively, they have over 55 years of experience. A couple of them have over 18 years in the fire department, so they have a very well-rounded understanding of the job and are ready to perform at the highest level,” Fire Chief Hezedean Smith said.

The four will begin acting as captains on December 25.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.